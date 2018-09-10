100-year-old house in Mekong Delta defies time

The house is nearly perfectly preserved with more than 350 ancient decorative pieces and 70 antiques. There are also other valuable objects like ancient cabinets, wooden chairs carved with nacre, marble tables, and porcelain from China and Vietnam made during the 17th – 18th centuries. There is a bed decorated with marble slabs of various colours and sculptured legs and inlaid with nacre, and two couches made from white, black-striped marble.