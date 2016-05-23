VnExpress International
Plane skids off Turkish runway and plunges towards sea

'We tilted on the side and the front of the plane went down and the back of went up.'

Search mounted for Myanmar army plane missing with 122 aboard

15 children from army families were on the missing flight.

Massive search for Russia plane crash bodies

The first 10 bodies have been flown in to the capital Moscow.
December 26, 2016 | 05:22 pm GMT+7

American Airlines jet catches fire on takeoff at Chicago airport

The engine of the jet caught fire as it was about to depart Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
October 29, 2016 | 08:46 am GMT+7

Circus group responsible for targeting plane with laser: Vietnam police

Authorities urged to throw the book at future culprits.
July 14, 2016 | 08:31 pm GMT+7

VietJet and Boeing sign $11.3 billion airplane sales deal

VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Co. and Boeing on Monday agreed on a deal for 100 aircraft worth $11.3 billion, the largest ever single commercial airplane purchase in Vietnam's ...
May 23, 2016 | 11:14 am GMT+7
 
