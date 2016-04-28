The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vuong Dinh Hue
Vietnam orders quick listing of state enterprises after IPOs
Delays are estimated to cost the country $15 billion.
Hanoi wants to get in on Vietnam's start-up race
The city hopes incentives such as funding, training and simply a place to work will attract more start-ups.
Vietnam gov't sanctions lowest minimum-wage bump in a decade
The monthly minimum wages for 2017 will increase by 7.3 percent, the lowest level since 2007.
September 08, 2016 | 12:20 pm GMT+7
Filthy toilets and robberies: Deputy PM names tourism nightmares in Vietnam
In a rare move of brutal honesty, he lays bare the truth behind Vietnam's lagging tourism sector.
August 10, 2016 | 12:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to use public investment to reach ambitious growth target
With money sitting there waiting to be spent, the PM is saying spend it.
July 25, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnam presses ahead with ambitious growth target
Vietnam’s economic growth must hit 7.6 percent in the second half to achieve the annual target.
July 18, 2016 | 02:13 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to ratify TPP trade deal by August 9
The Vietnamese government has confirmed that the national legislature intends to ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal at its first plenary session from July 20 to ...
June 15, 2016 | 06:52 pm GMT+7
Vietnam strategizes to be a start-up nation
Vietnamese government's recent business policy starts to pivot around small and medium enterprises instead of large conglomerates as the country targets to have one million ...
June 14, 2016 | 05:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnam rakes in nearly $200 million from state firm sell-offs
Vietnam divested VND2.1 trillion from state-owned enterprises during the first five months of the year, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, adding approximately VND4.2 trillion ...
June 07, 2016 | 01:57 pm GMT+7
Vietnam aims to keep inflation under 5 percent in 2016
The Vietnamese government is committed to keeping annual inflation rate below 5 percent this year, the government's online news portal cited Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue ...
May 30, 2016 | 05:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam seeks alternative funding from financial market: Deputy PM
In a move to fuel the economy, Vietnam will turn to venture capital funds to boost the growth of domestic start-ups, develop the market for corporate bonds, and introduce a ...
April 28, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
Vietnam state investment arm told to invest in new strategic areas
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the State Capital Investment Corp. (SCIC) to consider investing in areas that are strategically vital to the country’s development, ...
April 27, 2016 | 08:03 am GMT+7
Vietnam to accelerate restructuring of banking system: Deputy PM
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) plans to step up efforts to restructure the banking system and clear bad debts through mergers and acquisitions of commercial banks, said Deputy ...
April 23, 2016 | 09:44 am GMT+7
