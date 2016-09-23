VnExpress International
Vinh Phuc
Massive sacred painting on display at Buddhist festival in Vietnam

With 11 million followers, Buddhism is one of the major religions in Vietnam.

Monks put finishing touches to Vietnam's largest jeweled mandala ahead of grand unveiling

The unveiling of the mandala of Bodhisattva Guanyin this Friday will be attended by Buddhist leader Gyalwang ...

Vietnamese province, South Korean firm shoot for $1.5-billion gaming complex

The South Korean investor partnered with Vinh Phuc Province, which is working to legalize sports betting.
December 28, 2016 | 09:42 am GMT+7

Labor ministry orders probe into Honda Vietnam’s alleged massive layoff

The company has been accused of firing thousands of workers every year to cut costs.
September 24, 2016 | 10:00 am GMT+7
 
