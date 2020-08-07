Rescued cubs equipped with necessities at Vietnam center

These two cubs are nearly four months old, weighing 10 and 7 kg. They were rescued in northern Yen Bai Province on July 19 before being taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Center, operated by welfare organization Animals Asia Foundation in northern Vinh Phuc Province.

The organization received the moon bears from a man who purchased them from an illegal trader. The man said he had bought the pair because they “looked sad in such a small cage."

Following their rescue, both cubs appeared in a state of panic and refused to eat. But after two weeks of expert care at the facility, the bears started fooling about, freely consuming milk and fruit.