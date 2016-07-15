VnExpress International
7 times Vietnamese women prove they don’t mess around

When the strength, wit and humanity of Vietnamese women make them the heroines of modern life.

Vietnamese women contribute 110 million hours of unpaid work each day

Women work harder and spend less time on recreational activities than men.

Malaysia rescues 26 Vietnamese women from alleged human trafficking ring

The women were forced to work as 'guest relations officers' at an entertainment venue.
October 13, 2016 | 04:59 am GMT+7

The beautiful cultural legacy of Vietnam's fading ethnic minority groups

A French photographer has captured these images for 'The Precious Heritage Collection'.
September 08, 2016 | 11:32 am GMT+7

Australia kicks off $1.9 million project to support Vietnamese women

The project aims at ethic women from the poorest regions of Vietnam.
August 14, 2016 | 07:31 am GMT+7

Vietnamese women: beauty through time and hardship

The beauty of Vietnamese women has been on display in Hoi An.
July 22, 2016 | 02:01 pm GMT+7

4,500 Vietnamese trafficked in last 5 years

Criminals are also targeting men, fetuses and human organs.
July 15, 2016 | 09:37 pm GMT+7
 
