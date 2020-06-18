VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Three Vietnamese women among Asia's top 100 scientists

By Nguyen Quy   June 18, 2020 | 12:45 pm GMT+7
Three Vietnamese women among Asia's top 100 scientists
(L-R) Scientists Ho Thi Thanh Van, Pham Thi Thu Ha and Tran Thi Hong Hanh. Photos courtesy of Asian Scientist.

Three female Vietnamese scientists have been named in the list of 100 most outstanding researchers of 2020 by Singapore’s Asian Scientist magazine.

One of them is Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ho Thi Thanh Van, currently working at the HCMC University of Natural Resources and Environment in the field of material science. She was honored for synthesizing novel nano materials to enhance the efficiency of fuel cells to replace fossil fuels and reduce global warming caused by CO2 emissions.

The second Vietnamese scientist to make the list is Dr. Tran Thi Hong Hanh, a researcher at the Vietnam Academy for Science and Technology.

Hanh has been hailed for her research on the use of finger chromatography as a means of assessing the quality of medicinal herbs sold commercially throughout the nation.

The third Vietnamese scientist on this year’s list is Dr. Pham Thi Thu Ha, attached to HCMC-based Ton Duc Thang University.

Her research is renowned for utilizing molecular markers as a means of developing high-yielding salt-tolerant rice varieties in affected areas throughout the Mekong Delta.

Last year, two Vietnamese scientists, pediatric endoscopic surgeon Nguyen Thanh Liem and biomedical engineer Nguyen Thi Hiep made it into the top 100 Asian scientists list drawn up by the Singaporean magazine.

Every year since 2016, Asian Scientist has been compiling a list of Asia’s most outstanding researchers across a range of scientific disciplines.

To be acknowledged on this list, the honoree must have received a national or international award the previous year for his or her research. Alternatively, they have made a significant scientific discovery or provided leadership in academia or industry.

The three Vietnamese scientists in this year lish had received the 2019 L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science National Fellowship, an award that honors the excellence of women on the cutting edge of scientific research.

Asian Scientist is an award-winning science and technology magazine that highlights research and development news stories from Asia to a global audience. It is published by a team of professional science and medical journalists, with active contributors from industry and academia.

Related News:

Tags:

Asian scientists

Vietnamese researchers

Asian Scientist magazine

science

Vietnamese women

 

Read more

Saigon man jailed for molesting five underage girls

Saigon man jailed for molesting five underage girls

Getting down and clean: Boy hailed for clearing rubbish from sewer mouths

Getting down and clean: Boy hailed for clearing rubbish from sewer mouths

US economist says Vietnam lacks coronavirus statistics, prompts retraction demand

US economist says Vietnam lacks coronavirus statistics, prompts retraction demand

1,000 Chinese experts, workers to enter Vietnam by train

1,000 Chinese experts, workers to enter Vietnam by train

Truck that killed five in market was overloaded: police

Truck that killed five in market was overloaded: police

When mere words won’t do: Hanoi girl’s drawings chronicle pandemic

When mere words won’t do: Hanoi girl’s drawings chronicle pandemic

Three killed as container truck flips over car in northern Vietnam

Three killed as container truck flips over car in northern Vietnam

Over 400,000 drivers fined in month-long traffic crackdown

Over 400,000 drivers fined in month-long traffic crackdown

 
go to top