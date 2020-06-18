Three Vietnamese women among Asia's top 100 scientists

One of them is Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ho Thi Thanh Van, currently working at the HCMC University of Natural Resources and Environment in the field of material science. She was honored for synthesizing novel nano materials to enhance the efficiency of fuel cells to replace fossil fuels and reduce global warming caused by CO2 emissions.

The second Vietnamese scientist to make the list is Dr. Tran Thi Hong Hanh, a researcher at the Vietnam Academy for Science and Technology.

Hanh has been hailed for her research on the use of finger chromatography as a means of assessing the quality of medicinal herbs sold commercially throughout the nation.

The third Vietnamese scientist on this year’s list is Dr. Pham Thi Thu Ha, attached to HCMC-based Ton Duc Thang University.

Her research is renowned for utilizing molecular markers as a means of developing high-yielding salt-tolerant rice varieties in affected areas throughout the Mekong Delta.

Last year, two Vietnamese scientists, pediatric endoscopic surgeon Nguyen Thanh Liem and biomedical engineer Nguyen Thi Hiep made it into the top 100 Asian scientists list drawn up by the Singaporean magazine.

Every year since 2016, Asian Scientist has been compiling a list of Asia’s most outstanding researchers across a range of scientific disciplines.

To be acknowledged on this list, the honoree must have received a national or international award the previous year for his or her research. Alternatively, they have made a significant scientific discovery or provided leadership in academia or industry.

The three Vietnamese scientists in this year lish had received the 2019 L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science National Fellowship, an award that honors the excellence of women on the cutting edge of scientific research.

Asian Scientist is an award-winning science and technology magazine that highlights research and development news stories from Asia to a global audience. It is published by a team of professional science and medical journalists, with active contributors from industry and academia.