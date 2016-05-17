VnExpress International
Back to the 80s: Vietnamese high school seniors relive good old days in yearbook

'We all want a unique and fun memory before leaving school so we came up with this idea.'

Vietnamese students among top performers in developing East Asia and Pacific: report

The average performance in Vietnam surpassed even some OECD member countries, including the U.S., the U.K. and ...

Japanese internship association investigated for swindling Vietnamese students

The head of the association said he ‘was not aware it was illegal.’
March 12, 2018 | 11:30 am GMT+7

Vietnam draws up rules for foreign education agents as students flock overseas

Tens of thousands of Vietnamese seeking degrees abroad every year have created a booming industry for service providers.
January 03, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Vietnamese students strike gold at international chemistry contest

Vietnam ranked sixth at this year’s contest.
August 02, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese whizz-kid wins international math contest

Student team hits the right numbers in Hong Kong.
July 15, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese students fight cancer at top international science fair

Two Vietnamese students were awarded third prizes for developing an agent that can destroy certain types of cancer cells at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair ...
May 17, 2016 | 05:36 pm GMT+7
 
