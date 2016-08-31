VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Vietnamese plywood
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Turkey officially slaps anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood

A rate of $240 per cubic meter has been applied since October 28.

Turkey nails anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood

Vietnamese firms' failure to comply with Turkish investigators has resulted in a high tariff.
 
go to top