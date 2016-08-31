Turkey nails anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood

The Turkish Ministry of Economy has announced its final decision regarding an anti-dumping tariff on Vietnamese plywood, said the Vietnam Competition Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade on August 30.

Just two Vietnamese businesses that provided information to investigating agencies on time and proved that their products were not bought from a third party will be exempt from the anti-dumping tax, said the Turkish ministry.

Other enterprises will pay a tax $240 for each cubic meter of plywood, the same rate imposed on Chinese plywood imported by Turkey since 2006.



However, Turkish authorities will listen to comments and feedback from Vietnamese companies before September 2.



The trade office at the Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey said that Turkey is also looking to apply anti-dumping duties on polyester textured yarn imported from other countries, including Vietnam.

Turkish authorities said the dumping margins for Vietnamese enterprises will be from 34.81-72.56 percent, while Thai firms will pay 8.48-37.69 percent.



A final decision will be made in October.



In February this year, Turkey applied an anti-dumping duty of $174 per ton on Vietnamese granite, the same rate applied for Chinese products after it was discovered that Vietnamese companies were exporting Chinese granite to Turkey.

The country reviewed its 2004 anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese motorcycle tires in June this year and decided to keep it unchanged at 29-49 percent.

