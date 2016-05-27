Malaysia imposes anti-dumping tax duty on Vietnamese steel

The Vietnam Competition Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the tax will range from 3.06 to 13.68 percent and be effective for five years.

On August 27, 2015, Malaysia started a dumping investigation into Vietnamese steel exports to the Malaysian market. The country’s Ministry of Industry and International Trade issued a preliminary conclusion on January 22 this year, saying it would impose tax rates between 4.58 percent and 10.55 percent on Vietnamese cold rolled steel before.

This is the second product from Vietnam to incur the tarriff in Malaysia. Previously, the country adopted a tax of 5.68 to 16.45 percent on Vietnamese colored steel sheets from September 2015 to January 2016.

Chinese and Korean cold rolled steel imports are also subject to Malaysia’s anti-dumping tax rates. China pays from 5.61 to 23.7 percent, while Korea is charged between 3.78 and 21.64 percent.