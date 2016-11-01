Turkey officially slaps anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood

The Turkish Ministry of Economy has imposed an anti-dumping duty on plywood imported from Vietnam following an investigation.

A rate of $240 per cubic meter has been applied since October 28, the Vietnam Competition Authority confirmed, citing Vietnam’s Commercial Office in Istanbul. Products from China are subjected to the same duty.

In May last year, Turkey commenced an investigation into plywood imports from Vietnam and other countries for possible anti-dumping measures.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Economy, Vietnam accounted for 2 percent of Turkey’s plywood imports in 2010, but that rose to 8 percent in 2014. The country was the fourth biggest plywood supplier, after Russia, Ukraine and Brazil.

Only two Vietnamese enterprises that cooperated with Turkish authorities in the investgation are exempted from the new protectionist tariff.

Several export products of Vietnam have been under investigation for possible trade remedies in markets such as the U.S. and E.U. in recent years.

