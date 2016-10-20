VnExpress International
US concludes anti-dumping investigation of Vietnamese steel firm

By VnExpress   October 20, 2016 | 02:56 pm GMT+7

Trade investigators lifted tariffs against one steel pipe manufacturer in southern Vietnam and reinforced tariffs against another.

The U.S. will lift a 24.22 percent anti-dumping tax currently in place on steel pipes manufactured by a company in Binh Duong Provice.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Commerce declared an end to its investigation of SeAH Steel VINA Corporation (SSV) from Dong Nai Province.

Government investigators determined that the Vietnamese firm did not sell merchandise in the U.S. at abnormally undervalued prices between February 2014 and August 2015.

SSV provided “timely” response to inquiries between November 2015 and June 2016, the government agency said.

A preliminary memorandum detailing the company's findings called for an end to the anti-dumping tariff.

The U.S. imposed the tariff in August 2014 following a grand investigation into dumping allegations against steel companies from Vietnam, India, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Ukraine. Nine companies in the U.S. had requested the inquiry.

Hot Rolling Pipe Ltd., also in Dong Nai, received a 111.47 percent tariff for not responding to agency inquiries.

