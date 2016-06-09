U.S. finishes first round of Vietnamese steel anti-dumping investigation

The Department of Commerce (DOC) concluded that all CWP producers/exporters in Vietnam have received the Vietnam-wide rate of up to 113.18 percent, excluding three steel enterprises that have provided complete responses to the questionnaires issued by the DOC, according to preliminary findings on dumping of CWP imports issued by the International Trade Administration (ITA).

In the Vietnam investigation, the DOC found that dumping had been applied to mandatory respondents SeAH Steel VINA Corporation and Vietnam Haiphong Hongyuan Machinery Manufactory Co., Ltd. at margins of 0.00 percent and 1.19 percent (de minimis), respectively.

The U.S. is investigating steel imports from Vietnam and a number of other countries. Photo from nhandan.org.vn

The DOC also determined that Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Co. qualified for a separate rate at a dumping margin of 0.38 percent (de minimis). All other producers/exporters in Vietnam received the Vietnam-wide rate of 113.18 percent, based on adverse facts available.

The DOC also assigned different petition rates for other countries, including Pakistan (11.8 percent), Oman (7.86 percent) and UAE (6.10 to 7.86 percent) for selling CWP products to the United States for less than their fair value.

As a result of the preliminary determinations, the DOC will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to require cash deposits based on these rates.

The DOC is scheduled to announce its final determinations on or around October 16 unless the statutory deadline is extended, and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) is scheduled to make its final injury determinations in November.

If the DOC makes affirmative final determinations, and the ITC makes affirmative final determinations that imports of circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe from Pakistan, Oman, United Arab Emirates and/or Vietnam materially injure or threaten to injure the domestic industry, the DOC will issue anti-dumping orders.

If either the DOC or the ITC’s final determinations are negative, no anti-dumping orders will be issued.

