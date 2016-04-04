VnExpress International
Vietnam suspends sending laborers to Qatar amid sudden diplomatic crisis

There are currently around 1,800 Vietnamese contract workers in Qatar, mainly working in construction, mechanics and domestic services.

Vietnamese job seekers value development prospects over salaries

Six of the top places to work for in Vietnam are multinational companies, according to a recent survey.

South Korea cuts Vietnamese worker quota

South Korea has decided to limit its number of Vietnamese workers to 3,500 in 2016 due to illegal employment issues.
