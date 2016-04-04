The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Vietnamese labors
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam suspends sending laborers to Qatar amid sudden diplomatic crisis
There are currently around 1,800 Vietnamese contract workers in Qatar, mainly working in construction, mechanics and domestic services.
Vietnamese job seekers value development prospects over salaries
Six of the top places to work for in Vietnam are multinational companies, according to a recent survey.
South Korea cuts Vietnamese worker quota
South Korea has decided to limit its number of Vietnamese workers to 3,500 in 2016 due to illegal employment issues.
April 04, 2016 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter