VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

South Korea cuts Vietnamese worker quota

By HQ online, Dam Tuan   April 4, 2016 | 05:30 pm GMT+7

South Korea has decided to limit its number of Vietnamese workers to 3,500 in 2016 due to illegal employment issues.

Countries such as South Korea, Taiwan and Japan are concerned that Vietnamese laborers plan to work illegally or remain in their countries beyond their work permits, so they have cut their quotas for Vietnamese laborers.

south-korea-cuts-vietnamese-worker-quota

A Vietnamese laborer. Photo: VnExpress

According to the Overseas Labor Department under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, 10,000 Vietnamese laborers were allowed to work in South Korea back in 2012 under the Employment Permit System program, but due to the high rate of abscondence, so South Korea stopped the program.

South Korea signed a Memorandum of Understanding to accept a quota of 3,000 Vietnamese laborers in 2014 and 2015.

Among the 15 nations to sign the EPS program with South Korea, Vietnam has an abscondence rate of over 30 percent, while other countries register less than 20 percent. Seoul has asked Vietnam to reduce this percentage in order to keep the program running.

However, the rate of Vietnamese laborers who leave their jobs and stay in South Korea after their contracts expired in 2015 was still high at 31.9 percent, Seoul has decided not to accept large numbers of Vietnamese workers in 2016.

Vice director of the overseas labor department Tong Hai Nam said the ministry will strengthen the management and communication for Vietnamese laborers in South Korea in order to make them comply with the law.

Statistics from the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs show that 85 percent of illegal overseas workers come from just 15 provinces, and the ministry is considering banning laborers from these provinces from traveling to work overseas.

Tags: Vietnamese labors Molisa
 
Read more
Huge gas project expected to contribute more than $19 billion to state budget

Huge gas project expected to contribute more than $19 billion to state budget

Office space prices slashed in Hanoi

Office space prices slashed in Hanoi

Vietnam’s Dragon Capital to get $50m IFC debt to deepen corporate bond market

Vietnam’s Dragon Capital to get $50m IFC debt to deepen corporate bond market

Steel project waits for Chinese contractor after four-year delay

Steel project waits for Chinese contractor after four-year delay

Vietnam revives billion-dollar gas project after Chevron steps aside

Vietnam revives billion-dollar gas project after Chevron steps aside

State investment firm SCIC earns $46 million from bank deposits

State investment firm SCIC earns $46 million from bank deposits

Real estate giants pounce on land expansion strategies

Real estate giants pounce on land expansion strategies

China insists economy stable after S&P lowers outlook

China insists economy stable after S&P lowers outlook

 
go to top