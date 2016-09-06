Vietnamese job seekers value development prospects over salaries

A competitive basic salary and extra perks were the fourth most important aspect Vietnamese job-seekers were looking for at only 33.5 percent, while development opportunities were the most crucial role with 50.7 percent, according to a survey recently compiled by JobStreet.com Vietnam.

Career-enhancing training (44.8 percent) and incentives/benefits (44.3 percent) filled second and third positions.

Compared to other nations in Southeast Asia, only Thai job seekers share the same opinions as their Vietnamese peers, while the workforces in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia chose salary, compensation or welfare as their first priority. Workers in the region's leading economy Singapore were split between working environment (72 percent) and salary (71 percent).

Vietnamese job seekers chose Unilever Vietnam as their number one employer of choice, followed by Vietnam’s largest dairy company Vinamilk.Unilever and five other foreign enterprises have made it onto a list of the top ten companies Vietnamese job seekers aspire to work for.

The top 10 most attractive companies was dominated by the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, accounting for half of the list, but four of these were foreign brands.

The recruitment website named Vingroup, chaired by Vietnam’s first billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, in third position, followed up by IT giants Samsung, FPT, Viettel and Intel.

Nestle, P&G and Suntory PepsiCo made up the rest of the top 10, to stamp the FMCG sector's dominance in the workplace.

In a separate survey in the banking and finance field, the top three positions went to local state banks Vietcombank, BIDV and Saigon Commercial Bank, followed by foreign rivals HSBC Vietnam and Citibank.

