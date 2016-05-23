VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Obama said TPP to prompt "serious labor reform" in Vietnam

By An Hong   May 23, 2016 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
Obama said TPP to prompt "serious labor reform" in Vietnam
U.S. President Barack Obama reviews the guard of honour during welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

President Barack Obama said the Trans-Pacific Partnership would prompt labor reform in Vietnam but it is not directly tied with the decision to lift the arms ban.  

In a press conference with his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang on Monday, President Obama said: "TPP actually is one of the things that's prompting a series of labor reforms here in Vietnam that could end up being extraordinarily significant. But that is not directly tied to the decision around military sales."

He said he was confident that the Tran-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal will be approved by the U.S. Congress. "I have not yet seen a credible argument that once we get TPP in place we're going to be worse off. [...] I'm confident we'll get it passed," he said. 

"I've spent enough time in the Senate to know that every trade deal is painful," he said, arguing that the trade deal is a good thing for U.S. businesses. "This is the fastest growing part of the world. This represents an enormous market for the U.S."

He saidone of the biggest complaints is the TPP opens up markets to countries with lower wages and a harsher environment. "If you're signing up for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, you are making commitments that are enforceable to raise labor standards, to ensure that workers have a voice to attend to environmental problems. This gives us the ability to engage with a country like Vietnam and work with them on all those fronts."

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang said the TPP is a significant deal that will contribute to sustaining Vietnam’s dynamism and "as a driver economic growth". Vietnam with other TPP country members have "make efforts to narrow differences". He said Vietnam to "stand by all commitments of TPP". 

Tags: TPP Obama Tran Dai Quang
 
Read more
Obama plans to enjoy Vietnamese iced coffee, be back with family for Vietnamese feast

Obama plans to enjoy Vietnamese iced coffee, be back with family for Vietnamese feast

Vietnam bans two soft drinks over excess lead content

Vietnam bans two soft drinks over excess lead content

China plans base station for rescue operations in South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea)

China plans base station for rescue operations in South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea)

Ho Chi Minh City to close streets for Obama

Ho Chi Minh City to close streets for Obama

U.S.

U.S. "fully lifts" Vietnam lethal arms ban

Obama visits Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House

Obama visits Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House

Vietnam-U.S. announce new climate change partnership

Vietnam-U.S. announce new climate change partnership

Obama's agenda in Vietnam

Obama's agenda in Vietnam

 
go to top