The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Vietnamese dong
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese dong weakens as dollar surges following Fed rate increase
The Trump effect has already started even though he's not in the Oval Office yet.
Vietnam's central bank denies rumors of currency change
The State Bank has refuted rumors that the dong is to be devalued.
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to reach 17-18 percent
The State Bank also says it will keep the dong/dollar exchange rate stable.
November 30, 2016 | 02:18 pm GMT+7
Vietnam may tap foreign reserves to bolster currency: central bank
The State Bank of Vietnam stands ready to stabilize the dollar/dong exchange rate by selling foreign currency.
November 25, 2016 | 02:07 pm GMT+7
Dong slumps to lowest level against dollar in past five months
One dollar now costs 22,420 dong in major banks.
November 18, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
SBV official: Vietnam not ready yet for free floating exchange rate
Vietnam's decision to change the mechanism for setting the dong’s daily reference rate is a step forward for the Southeast Asian country as it allows market forces to play a ...
April 08, 2016 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's flexible exchange rate regime needs "more transparency": World Bank
Vietnam’s shift to a more flexible exchange rate regime “is the best way at this point” as it would help improve the country’s “relatively low” foreign exchange reserves, said ...
April 11, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter