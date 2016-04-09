VnExpress International
Vietnamese dong weakens as dollar surges following Fed rate increase

The Trump effect has already started even though he's not in the Oval Office yet.

Vietnam's central bank denies rumors of currency change

The State Bank has refuted rumors that the dong is to be devalued.

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to reach 17-18 percent

The State Bank also says it will keep the dong/dollar exchange rate stable.
November 30, 2016 | 02:18 pm GMT+7

Vietnam may tap foreign reserves to bolster currency: central bank

The State Bank of Vietnam stands ready to stabilize the dollar/dong exchange rate by selling foreign currency.
November 25, 2016 | 02:07 pm GMT+7

Dong slumps to lowest level against dollar in past five months

One dollar now costs 22,420 dong in major banks.
November 18, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

SBV official: Vietnam not ready yet for free floating exchange rate

Vietnam's decision to change the mechanism for setting the dong’s daily reference rate is a step forward for the Southeast Asian country as it allows market forces to play a ...
April 08, 2016 | 04:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's flexible exchange rate regime needs "more transparency": World Bank

Vietnam’s shift to a more flexible exchange rate regime “is the best way at this point” as it would help improve the country’s “relatively low” foreign exchange reserves, said ...
April 11, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
 
