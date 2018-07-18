VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Central bank intervenes to check currency fall

By Le Chi   July 18, 2018 | 06:49 pm GMT+7
Central bank intervenes to check currency fall
Exchange rate was listed from VND23,020-23,090 at local banks at 1 p.m. July 18, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Kham

The dong showed signs of stability on Wednesday, rising slightly against the dollar as the State Bank of Vietnam intervened to increase foreign currency supply.

Local currency exchangers were selling a U.S. dollar for VND23,300 at 1 p.m. Wednesday, down VND50 from the peak of VND23,350 of last week. Their purchase price was VND23,230.

“Demand for USD has considerably decreased, so we’ve lowered the rate,” said a money changer in Disctrict 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

The VND/USD rate has also stabilized in commercial banks. Vietcombank has been trading U.S. dollars at VND23,010-23,080 for the last three days. The corresponding range was VND23,020-23,090 at Eximbank and other local banks.

This is a good sign for foreign currency liquidity, said the vice chairman of a joint stock bank in the South who asked not be named.

“In the last few days, the central bank has been selling dollars to limit fluctuations in the USD/VND exchange rate,” the banker said.

This intervention was one of the reasons behind the increase in the dong’s value against the U.S. dollar, the source added.

Related News:
Tags: exchange rate Vietnamese dong VND USD dollar State Bank of Vietnam currency
 
Read more
Overseas remittances to HCMC rises 20 pct to $2.9 billion

Overseas remittances to HCMC rises 20 pct to $2.9 billion

US real estate firm makes surprise return to Vietnam

US real estate firm makes surprise return to Vietnam

Parliament okays $300mln railway upgrade in Vietnam

Parliament okays $300mln railway upgrade in Vietnam

Vietnam airport expansion requires vicinity upgrade in tandem: Minister

Vietnam airport expansion requires vicinity upgrade in tandem: Minister

Hundreds demand extradition of Vietnamese CEO for $36mln cryptocurrency fraud

Hundreds demand extradition of Vietnamese CEO for $36mln cryptocurrency fraud

Ban sugar imports, tax other sweeteners, Vietnamese government urged

Ban sugar imports, tax other sweeteners, Vietnamese government urged

Defense Ministry urged haste in handing over land for Saigon bridge

Defense Ministry urged haste in handing over land for Saigon bridge

 
go to top