Vietnam Competition Authority
Turkey to impose anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese polyester yarn
Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade may oppose the move.
Turkey officially slaps anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood
A rate of $240 per cubic meter has been applied since October 28.
Vietnam slaps high anti-dumping tariffs on imported galvanized steel
Chinese and South Korean firms will be squeezed out by tariffs of up to 38 percent.
September 05, 2016 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam sets new tariffs on imported steel
New tariffs are hoped to protect domestic steel producers.
July 22, 2016 | 07:12 am GMT+7
Trade remedies offer Vietnamese firms little protection in international playground
Vietnamese goods are the subject of approximately 100 trade remedy cases in foreign countries, but local authorities have only enforced measures to tackle four cases of ...
June 04, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Metro Vietnam acquisition by Thai retail giant under scrutiny
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked a Thai investor to clarify its Metro Cash & Carry Limited Company acquisition deal in pursuance of Vietnam’s Law on Competition.
May 04, 2016 | 10:20 pm GMT+7
