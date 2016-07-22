VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam sets new tariffs on imported steel

By Dam Tuan   July 22, 2016 | 07:12 am GMT+7

New tariffs are hoped to protect domestic steel producers.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will impose tariffs on steel billets and steel bars imported by Vietnam from a number of countries and territories, including China, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Japan and South Korea.

Developing countries like India, Thailand and Latin American countries, and under-developed ones in Africa who account for less than 3 percent of Vietnam's total steel imports, will be exempt from the tariff. 

The ministry will maintain a tariff of 23.3 percent on steel billet while the fee on steel product will be increased from 14.2 percent to 15.4 percent. The decision will take effect from August 2 and last for four years.

vietnam-sets-new-tariffs-on-imported-steel

The new tariffs will kick in on August 2. Photo from vca.gov.vn

The rate imposed on steel billet will be reduced to 21.3 percent, 19.3 percent and 17.3 percent over the following three years. Similarly, long steel product tariffs will be reduced to 13.9 percent, 12.4 percent and 10.9 percent over the same period.

The move comes after excessive steel imports have harmed the domestic industry, according to an investigation by Vietnam Competition Authority. Previously, local producers Hoa Phat Steel JSC, Southern Steel Co Ltd, Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel JSC and Viet Nam-Italy Steel JSC had submitted complaints on this matter.

From 2012 to 2015, steel billet and long steel bar imports trippled to 1.5 million tons and 1.2 million tons respectively, according to Vietnam Steel Association.

Related news:

> Trade remedies offer Vietnamese firms little protection in international playground

> Vietnam imposes safeguard tariffs on steel imports to block Chinese products

> Anti-dumping measures could turn into a double-edged steel sword

Tags: steel billets steel rods long steel bar trade remedies safeguard measures the Ministry of Industry and Trade Vietnam Competition Authority Vietnam Steel Association.
 
Read more
Vietnam province pulls plug on Thai-proposed $20-billion refinery

Vietnam province pulls plug on Thai-proposed $20-billion refinery

Vietnam's small car importers driven to desperate measures in policy war

Vietnam's small car importers driven to desperate measures in policy war

Daikin to invest $94 mln in air conditioner plant in Vietnam

Daikin to invest $94 mln in air conditioner plant in Vietnam

Vietnam’s top lawmaker questions plan to pump more oil to boost GDP

Vietnam’s top lawmaker questions plan to pump more oil to boost GDP

Vietnam tries to find its feet in world of free trade

Vietnam tries to find its feet in world of free trade

Singapore invests big in Vietnam

Singapore invests big in Vietnam

Should the Vietnamese government invest in start-ups?

Should the Vietnamese government invest in start-ups?

Vietnam, US ink deal on shrimp to settle WTO disputes

Vietnam, US ink deal on shrimp to settle WTO disputes

 
go to top