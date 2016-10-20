The most read Vietnamese newspaper
CEO of big-bucks Vienamese lottery company Vietlott resigns abruptly
He was head of the embattled fuel giant PetroVietnam's finance subsidiary before moving to the lottery firm.
Saigon lottery firm fails to match the numbers as profit plunges to 5-year low
Punters aren't interested in winning thousands of dollars anymore. They're dreaming of millions.
Vietnamese lottery player hits new record $5.8 million jackpot
It's the biggest win for an individual since the American style lottery was launched in July last year.
July 19, 2017 | 10:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese lottery player strikes it rich with record $5 mln jackpot
It's the biggest win for an individual since the American style lottery was launched in July last year.
May 24, 2017 | 08:31 pm GMT+7
Jackpot rising: Vietnam's love of gambling sends lottery sales skyrocketing
Millions of dollars in potential tax revenue has proved too tempting for the government to ignore.
March 01, 2017 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnam lottery firms hike prizes amid tough competition
The increase in top prizes took effect on the first day of 2017.
January 01, 2017 | 04:55 pm GMT+7
Another Vietnamese wins $3 million lottery jackpot
This is the sixth winner of the American-style game Mega 6/45 in less than two months.
December 07, 2016 | 09:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's American-style lottery jackpot heads to Hanoi
Five winners have hit the jackpot since mid-October and Vietlott plans on further expanding in northern Vietnam.
December 01, 2016 | 09:54 am GMT+7
American-style lottery jackpot finds fifth winner in Vietnam
The $2.4-million win was announced on Sunday following a $2.5-million jackpot from a week ago.
November 27, 2016 | 09:59 pm GMT+7
Lucky streak: Vietnam jackpot wins send ticket sales skyrocketing
Vietlott's sales revenue increased 4.6 times in less than two months.
November 24, 2016 | 09:07 am GMT+7
Vietnam lottery firms raise prizes to compete with American-style jackpot
Traditional lottery companies across southern Vietnam have decided to increase their top prizes by a third.
November 13, 2016 | 02:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's $3 million lottery jackpot has a winner: operator
Vietlott announces another winner in less than three weeks.
November 02, 2016 | 08:58 pm GMT+7
Lottery winners hounded out of their home after $4 million jackpot win
People have traveled for hours to get a slice of Vietnam’s first jackpot pie but the winner and her family have gone into hiding.
October 20, 2016 | 03:33 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's new lottery ticket sales boom after first jackpot
Ticket sales in Ho Chi Minh City alone increased 230 percent from the previous week on Tuesday.
October 20, 2016 | 11:47 am GMT+7
Vietnam hits the jackpot with mega-bucks lottery
Six numbers stand between you and your wildest dreams.
July 12, 2016 | 08:30 pm GMT+7
