VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Deadly siege at Dhaka cafe ends

By Reuters/Yiming Woo    July 2, 2016 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
A deadly siege at a cafe in the Bangladeshi capital ends, as relatives of hostages wait for news about their loved ones.
Tags: Bangladesh ISIS shooting gun
View more

Germany lose their penalty perfection but still win

Thailand backs naval buildup with three Chinese submarines

Serving up a solution to Singapore's retiring hawker sellers

Twenty foreigners killed in Dhaka cafe attack in Bangladesh

 
go to top