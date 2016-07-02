The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
gun
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Trump pushes Congress for broad bill on guns after school shooting
'You have to be very, very powerful on background checks. Don't be shy.'
Armed deputy at Florida high school resigns after failing to engage shooter
The shooting reportedly lasted six minutes, and he arrived at the freshman building about 90 seconds after the ...
Students plan protests, Washington march, to demand gun control after mass shooting
“We’re the ones who are having shooters come into our classrooms and our spaces.”
February 19, 2018 | 03:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man arrested day after $44,000 bank heist
The armed robber was carrying a gun and a fake grenade, according to police.
January 29, 2018 | 11:09 am GMT+7
At least six dead as Kabul hotel attack ends: officials
There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest assault in the war-torn Afghan capital.
January 21, 2018 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
Texas mass shooting leaves US mourning, Trump says guns not to blame
'This isn't a guns situation,' he insisted.
November 06, 2017 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
After Vegas massacre, US gun lobby backs calls for new curbs
In the aftermath of the Vegas massacre, US lawmakers plans to ban devices that enable guns to fire faster.
October 06, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7
Masked man robs bank, flees with over $8,800 in southern Vietnam
He threatened staff with a gun before escaping unopposed with the money.
September 28, 2017 | 10:41 am GMT+7
Police arrest bank robbery suspect in southern Vietnam
The masked robber escaped unopposed with over $100,000 after threatening bank employees with a gun.
May 07, 2017 | 11:10 am GMT+7
Vietnamese man arrested after shooting up emergency room with WWII machine gun
The man stormed into the district hospital's emergency room and fired four shots into the ceiling.
May 04, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
More power for police? Proposal meets opposition in Vietnam's parliament
Amendments to the public security law involving guns and bodyguards have leaders divided.
August 16, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
Two bailiffs, suspect dead in Michigan courthouse shooting
The gunman was an inmate who took a gun from an officer.
July 12, 2016 | 09:17 am GMT+7
U.S. military veteran believed to be lone gunman in Dallas police ambush
Police find bomb-making materials, rifles at suspect's home.
July 09, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7
Twenty foreigners killed in Dhaka cafe attack in Bangladesh
All 20 victims of an attack on an upmarket cafe in Dhaka were foreigners, the spokesman for the Bangladesh army said on Saturday.
July 02, 2016 | 05:33 pm GMT+7
Deadly siege at Dhaka cafe ends
A deadly siege at a cafe in the Bangladeshi capital ends, as relatives of hostages wait for news about their loved ones.
July 02, 2016 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter