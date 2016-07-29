VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Saigon to spend $16 mln to save airport from drowning

By Pham Duy, Ngoc Hau   July 29, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
Airplanes 'surfing' down the runway spell potential disaster.
Tags: airport tan son nhat Ho Chi Minh City vietnam
 
View more

Diving 'instructors' out of their depth in Nha Trang

Old restaurant collapses in Hanoi, killing 2

Fuel turns water well into ticking time bomb in Quang Ninh

Da Lat's fantastic street food and where to find it

 
go to top