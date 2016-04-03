The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam unveils ambitious plan to expand Saigon airport
Tan Son Nhat is operating above capacity and its facilities need to be upgraded as soon as possible, officials say.
Vietnam considers closing Tan Son Nhat in downpours following heavy floods
Many had to divert to other airports after recent torrential rains.
Saigon to spend $16 mln to save airport from drowning
Airplanes 'surfing' down the runway spell potential disaster.
July 29, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
Saigon airport to reduce flights during rush hour
Tan Son Nhat Airport plans to cut peak hour flights to ease traffic congestion.
July 04, 2016 | 07:43 pm GMT+7
Aircraft skids off runway at Tan Son Nhat airport
An aircraft operated by Cambodia Angkor Air skidded off the runway after attempting to land at Tan Son Nhat airport at 5.40 p.m on March 2.
April 03, 2016 | 12:43 pm GMT+7
