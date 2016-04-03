aircraft-skids-off-runway-at-tan-son-nhat-airport

An ATR72 plane of Cambodia Angkor Air, photo by YMB

The flight departed from Phnom Penh to Ho Chi Minh City with 30 passengers and crew members on board. No injuries were reported.

Experts say that a strong crosswind was to blame. Ho Chi Minh City is going through the southeast monsoon, so planes entering the city during this period are likely to encounter crosswinds.

Rescue forces were on the scene immediately and the aircraft was towed away for inspections. The runway was reopened after a 4 hour delay.