Prince died of opioid overdose: Medical examiner

By Reuters/Gavino Garay   June 3, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7
Music icon Prince died of an accidental overdose of painkillers, according to medical examiners who've just released their findings into the cause of his death.
