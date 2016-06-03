The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Video
Prince died of opioid overdose: Medical examiner
By
Reuters/Gavino Garay
June 3, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7
Music icon Prince died of an accidental overdose of painkillers, according to medical examiners who've just released their findings into the cause of his death.
Tags:
Prince
Prince death
