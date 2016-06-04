Father leaps at daughter's killer in court

VnExpress International
By Reuters/Jillian Kitchener    June 4, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Van Terry says "I was thinking how he mutilated my child" when he leapt at serial-killer Michael Madison, during his sentencing hearing in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday.
