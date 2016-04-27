Pepper spray flies between Trump supporters, opponents in CA

By Reuters April 27, 2016 | 04:25 pm GMT+7

A rally in front of the Anaheim City Hall erupted into chaos when Trump supporters and opponents used pepper spray on each other.



Supporters and opponents of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump came to blows outside the Anaheim City Hall on Tuesday, local media said.



A group of Trump supporters had gathered to oppose a resolution being considered by the City Council that would have denounced Trump's "divisive rhetoric".



According to local media, Trump supporters and critics began yelling at each other, before both sides opened fire with fired pepper spray



Media reports said at least two girls and a man needed medical treatment.



The motion being considered was by brought by a councilwoman who said Trump's rhetoric and language went against the grain of the city's core values of kindness and inclusivity, media said.



Police said no arrests were made.