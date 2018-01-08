The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
Tag
election
French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source
There were allegations that Sarkozy's successful 2007 election bid benefited from illicit funds from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Putin wins another six years at Russia's helm in landslide victory
The Central Election Commission, with just over 70 percent of the votes counted, announced that Putin had won 75.9 ...
Putin eyes fourth term as Russians go to polls
Many analysts say that after 18 years of leadership, Putin fatigue may be spreading across the country.
March 18, 2018 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
Cuba vote opens final chapter of Castro era
Sunday's general election is the first since the death in 2016 of Fidel Castro, and marks the beginning of major change at the top in Cuba.
March 12, 2018 | 08:12 am GMT+7
Italy votes in uncertain election stalked by populism
Many Italians are cynical about election promises made by the country's many squabbling parties and confused about what the outcome might be.
March 04, 2018 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
'Listen to us now': Putin talks up 'invincible' weapons ahead of poll
Putin quoted a speech he gave back in 2004, saying that Russia would develop a new generation of weaponry, a promise that he said has now been fulfilled.
March 01, 2018 | 09:48 pm GMT+7
Support for Australian PM hits 10-month high, raises prospect of early election
Turnbull’s Liberal-National party coalition now trails the main opposition Labor Party by a margin of 52-48 percent, the smallest gap since April.
February 05, 2018 | 08:55 am GMT+7
Czech President Zeman re-elected with anti-immigration message
Pro-Russian, anti-immigration leader Milos Zeman has won in a run-off against strongly pro-European Union academic Jiri Drahos.
January 28, 2018 | 08:49 am GMT+7
Trump says he is willing to testify under oath in US: Russia probe
Trump made his assertion as the White House and allies in Congress have stepped up attacks on the investigation's credibility
January 25, 2018 | 08:39 am GMT+7
Germany's Merkel makes breakthrough in bid to form coalition
The negotiating teams reached an in-principle agreement that could lead to a new government for the biggest EU economy in coming months.
January 13, 2018 | 07:51 am GMT+7
Malaysia's opposition alliance names 92-year old Mahathir as PM candidate
Mahathir is seen as the biggest threat to Prime Minister Najib Razak.
January 08, 2018 | 10:33 am GMT+7
Merkel, Schulz vow 'new politics' for Germany in bid to form govt
September's watershed elections left Merkel without a majority, while the SPD suffered its worst post-war score.
January 08, 2018 | 08:38 am GMT+7
Putin critic Navalny barred from Russian presidential election
The ban took place following mass demonstrations on the streets in support of Navalny.
December 26, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7
Trump strategy document says Russia meddles in domestic affairs worldwide
But Trump's administration stopped short of accusing Moscow of meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.
December 19, 2017 | 09:19 am GMT+7
Campaign begins for Russia's presidential election
As his top critic barred from the game, Putin is expected to stay in power until 2024.
December 18, 2017 | 04:47 pm GMT+7
