VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Caracas resident struggling to put food on the table

By Reuters/Deborah Lutterbeck   April 28, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7
An economic crisis in Venezuela is forcing some to slash meals, while the government imposes a shorter work week.
Tags: Venezuela food crisis
View more

Klopp pleased to see Hillsborough justice

Canadian Rail trestle bridge goes up in flames

Indonesia in top five for countries with diabetes: WHO

South Korea unveils 'Zika-proof' Olympic uniforms

 
go to top