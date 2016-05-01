Obama roasts Trump at star-studded dinner

By Reuters May 1, 2016 | 04:44 pm GMT+7

U.S. President Barack Obama draws big laughs as he roasts Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.



U.S. President Barack Obama added "comedian" to his resume for a final time on Saturday (April 30) as he drew big laughs in his last appearance at the annual White House correspondents' dinner, a night of playful ribbing of both politicians and the news media.



"You know I'm going to talk about Trump!" he cried, referring to the Republican presidential front-runner.



"I'm a little hurt he's not here. We had so much fun the last time. And it is surprising, You've got a room full of reporters, celebrities, cameras, and he says no," Obama joked. "Is this dinner too tacky for 'The Donald?'"



The president also gave a shout-out to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who was in the audience.



The black-tie event, which Obama has previously joked is "a night when Washington celebrates itself," brings together journalists and media moguls with Hollywood stars and power brokers from Capitol Hill and beyond.



White House hopeful Bernie Sanders, Vice President Joe Biden and International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde were among the politicos mingling with celebrities, including actress Emma Watson of "Harry Potter" fame and singer Gladys Knight.