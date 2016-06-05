VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Mexican 'Spiderman' weaves web of knowledge for science students

By Reuters/Deborah Lutterbeck   June 5, 2016 | 10:52 am GMT+7
A university science professor at Mexico's acclaimed UNAM university becomes a hit with students by giving classes dressed as Spiderman.
Tags: Spiderman
View more

State of emergency declared in part of Germany after heavy rainfall floods

China warns against "violating its sovereignty"

Ninja Turtles fight for box office win

Hillary Clinton: Obama 'doesn't get the credit he deserves'

 
go to top