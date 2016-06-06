VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Ninja Turtles fight for box office win

June 6, 2016 | 07:53 am GMT+7
The pizza-gobbling Ninja Turtles are back at the box office, winning the battle for first place against Marvel's X-men characters. Jillian Kitchener
Tags: Top Box Office Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Me Before You X-Men
 
View more

Syrian and Russian aircraft step up bombing of Aleppo city

Drivers compete in Russian tractor races

State of emergency declared in part of Germany after heavy rainfall floods

China warns against "violating its sovereignty"

 
go to top