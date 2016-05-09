VnExpress International
Canada fire rages for seventh day, evacuees set for long wait

By Reuters/Mana Rabiee   May 9, 2016 | 08:04 am GMT+7
The raging Alberta wildfire is set to grow rapidly in size, as residents are evacuated to hundreds of miles away in a sign from officials that the crisis in Canada's energy heartland could drag on.
