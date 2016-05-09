VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

N.Korea leader Kim vows nuclear restraint

By Reuters/Mana Rabiee   May 9, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country will not use nuclear weapons unless its sovereignty is infringed by others with nuclear arms and sets a five-year plan to boost the secretive state's moribund economy.
Tags: North Korea Kim Jong Un nuclear
View more

Electric bikes take off in North Korea

Amid protests, Greece passes painful fiscal reforms

Mothers in Chicago beg for gun violence to stop, while police charge

Captain America dominates box office

 
go to top