VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Canadian PM Trudeau apologizes for Komagata Maru incident

By Reuters   May 19, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issues a formal apology in the House of Commons for the 1914 Komagata Maru incident.
Tags: Justin Trudeau Komagata Maru Canadian Prime Minister
View more

EgyptAir plane flying from Paris to Cairo goes missing

Hanoi: first e-bike charging stations come to town

Trump clears air with Fox's Kelly, talks about 'regrets'

US Election 2016 Update: Clinton, Sanders hit final stretch

 
go to top