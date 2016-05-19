VnExpress International
Tag Komagata Maru
Canadian PM Trudeau apologizes for Komagata Maru incident

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issues a formal apology in the House of Commons for the 1914 Komagata Maru incident.
 
