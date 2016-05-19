Trump clears air with Fox's Kelly, talks about 'regrets'

By Reuters May 19, 2016 | 08:50 am GMT+7

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone in an interview broadcast on Tuesday (May 17) as he spoke to Fox News Channel anchor, Megyn Kelly, in their first encounter since they clashed at a 2015 debate.



Their quarrel began in August when, during a Fox News-hosted Republican debate, Trump blasted Kelly over questions she posed to him regarding his history with women, including his references to some women he didn't like as "dogs" and "fat pigs".



Trump upped the ante shortly thereafter, saying that Kelly had become so incensed, "you could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her - wherever," which many viewed as Trump insinuating that Kelly was menstruating.



Since then, the relationship between Trump and Kelly has remained strained and Trump took to Twitter to blast Kelly, tweeting and retweeting a series of messages referring to her as "Crazy Megyn," and calling for supporters to boycott her weeknight news program, "The Kelly File".



Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee for the November 8 election.