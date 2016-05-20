First images released of Egypt plane search

By Reuters May 20, 2016 | 08:50 am GMT+7

The Egyptian military on Thursday (May 19) released a video showing the ongoing sea and air search underway to locate the wreckage of an Egyptian passenger plane that plunged into the Mediterranean Sea.



Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said it was too early to rule out any explanation for the crash, including an attack like the one blamed for bringing down a Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula last year. The country's aviation minister said a terrorist attack was more likely than a technical failure.