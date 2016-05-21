The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Egypt finds human remains from plane crash at sea
By
Reuters/Deborah Lutterbeck
May 21, 2016 | 08:05 am GMT+7
Egypt said that its navy had found human remains of passengers floating in the Mediterranean, confirmation that an EgyptAir jet plunged into the sea with 66 people on board.
Tags:
EgyptAir
missing airplane
Egypt finds human remains from plane crash at sea
