Video

Egypt finds human remains from plane crash at sea

By Reuters/Deborah Lutterbeck    May 21, 2016 | 08:05 am GMT+7
Egypt said that its navy had found human remains of passengers floating in the Mediterranean, confirmation that an EgyptAir jet plunged into the sea with 66 people on board.
