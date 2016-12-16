VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag vehicles
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Saigon jammed ahead of New Year Holiday

The three-day national holiday sent millions scrambling for home on Friday.

Ho Chi Minh City may turn main streets into one-way to battle congestion

Officials say millions of vehicles are running on just more than 4,000 kilometers of road.
 
go to top