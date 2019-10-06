Vehicles banned on several streets for Hanoi’s first F1 race

The municipal Transport Department has said that passenger buses and trucks weighing 1.5 tons and more will be banned between 5 a.m.-11 p.m. from October 1 to November 2 on Le Duc Tho and Le Quang Dao Streets in Nam Tu Liem District.

All passenger buses and trucks would be banned from Le Duc Tho, Le Quang Dao Streets and the Me Tri-Le Quang Dao-Chau Van Liem intersection from October 19 to December 11.

Vuon Cam Street will become a one-way street for cars going from Me Tri to Le Quang Dao; Alley 180 of Dinh Thon Street would also become a one-way street for cars going from Le Quang Dao to Me Tri.

All vehicles would be banned on Le Duc Tho, Le Quang Dao Streets and the Me Tri-Le Quan Dao-Chau Van Liem intersection from December 10 to December 30.

The construction of a track for the first ever F1 Vietnam Grand Prix will take place in My Dinh 1, My Dinh 2, Me Tri and Phu Do Wards.

The track will run more than 5.5 kilometers with 22 corners, and will be the fourth to combine both a track and city streets for an F1 race, after Monaco, Singapore and Azerbaijan. Construction is set to begin in March and be completed in 12 months.

The F1 race on April 5, 2020 will be the highlight of a seven-day extravaganza featuring parades, showcasing of race cars and other events.