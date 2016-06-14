VnExpress International
27 wartime bombs unearthed in backyard in central Vietnam

Quang Tri was a center for American military bases and a principle battleground during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

Vietnam draws up danger-zone map of unexploded bombs

Vietnam has completed the first phase of a national map that outlines mines and unexploded ordnances (UXO) left ...

Korea offer $20 mln to help Vietnam remove unexploded ordnance

South Korea agreed with Vietnam on Tuesday to push ahead with a joint project to remove land mines and leftover unexploded ordnance at the sites of hard fought battles in the ...
June 14, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
 
