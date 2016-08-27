The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Scotland, Wales defy London with bills to keep powers after Brexit
Scotland and Wales say that the British Brexit withdrawal bill makes a mockery of two decades of power-sharing agreements.
Inspired by Macron, new anti-Brexit party launches in Britain
Renew party hopes to capitalize on uncertainty over Brexit to pressure politicians into stopping the process.
UK judge refuses to stop legal action against WikiLeaks' Assange
The ruling leaves Assange with no way out of the Ecuadorean embassy unless he decides to face the prospect of arrest by British police.
February 14, 2018 | 08:21 am GMT+7
Brexiteers back second EU referendum to stop 'soft' departure from bloc
Many in the fervently anti-EU camp fear an eventual "soft" withdrawal that would keep key ties and foil any clampdown on immigration.
January 12, 2018 | 07:52 am GMT+7
Ecuador grants citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Assange
He became an Ecuadorean citizen on December 12 in an unsuccessful attempt by Ecuador to provide him with diplomatic immunity.
January 12, 2018 | 07:49 am GMT+7
More Vietnamese children being trafficked to Scotland: report
Reports suggest they are being smuggled in via Russia to work in cannabis farms and nail salons.
September 19, 2017 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
UK issues travel warning for Vietnam amid Zika outbreak
The British government says pregnant women in particular should postpone non-essential travel.
November 30, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
Nearly 4,500 Vietnamese renounce citizenship in 2015
A growing number of people are turning in their passports in search of better jobs and education abroad.
August 28, 2016 | 03:26 pm GMT+7