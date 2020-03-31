VnExpress International
Hue discharges senior British Covid-19 patient

By Vo Thanh   March 31, 2020 | 02:07 pm GMT+7
A 71-year-old British man (L) leaves Hue Central Hospital in Hue, central Vietnam after recovering from Covid-19, March 31, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Xuan.

A 71-year-old British man was discharged from the Hue Central Hospital Tuesday after recovering from Covid-19 infection.

With his discharge, the national tally of discharged patients goes up to 56.

He's been given his passport and a health certificate upon discharge, said Pham Nhu Hiep, the hospital director. The patient has tested negative for the Covid-19 virus twice and is being released in accordance with protocols set by the Health Ministry, he said.

Upon discharge, the patient will be quarantined in a resort in Phu Vang District for the next 14 days.

The patient's wife, a 66-year-old British woman also infected with Covid-19, is still being treated at the Hue Central Hospital.

"I hope my wife will also be discharged soon, after which we would return to the U.K.," said the British man, after thanking doctors and nurses for having taken care of both of them.

The couple had landed in Hanoi March 2 on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54. The wife had tested Covid-19 positive on March 8, and the husband on March 14. At least 14 other people on that flight were also later found to be infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Vietnam has recorded 204 Covid-19 infections so far. Many of the active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S., foreigners coming from the same regions and those who’d come into contact with both groups of people.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 200 countries and territories, killing more than 37,800 people.

