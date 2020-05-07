VnExpress International
More Europeans, Malaysians to return home from Vietnam

By Phan Anh   May 7, 2020 | 09:00 am GMT+7
A foreigner undergoes immigration procedures at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, March 13, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do.

Two special flights this week will take Malaysian, British and EU citizens stranded in Vietnam back home.

A Malaysia Airlines aircraft would take Malaysians from HCMC to Kuala Lumpur on Thursday night, the country’s consulate in HCMC said. The passengers have to pay a fare though it is not known how much.

Vietnam’s own Bamboo Airways will take British and EU citizens from Hanoi to London on Sunday. The fares are $1,000 for adults and $97 to $743.5 for children.

"If you have been relying on local jobs to sustain yourself financially in Vietnam, you should be prepared for uncertainty for the foreseeable future," Britain’s ambassador to Vietnam, Gareth Ward, said in a video message informing U.K. and EU citizens about the flight.

"If you're not settled here and do not have your own resources to fall back on, you should take this chance to return to the U.K."

Vietnam suspended international flights on March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19, leaving thousands of foreigners stranded.

A number of flights have been organized to repatriate hundreds of them.

Last month more than 100 British stranded in Vietnam and Cambodia returned home on a Vietnam Airlines flight. Malaysia has organized two flights to take its citizens home in March and April.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Malaysia U.K. UK repatriation Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak pandemic epidemic
 
