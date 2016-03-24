VnExpress International
Tag tunnel
Vietnamese province proposes plan to build tunnel under Ha Long Bay

Stormy weather makes it dangerous to cross the existing bridge at the entrance to the bay.

HCMC to close river tunnel for 6 nights to make way for construction work

The Thu Thiem Tunnel will be closed to all vehicles between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. this weekend and next.

Islamic State tunnels found beneath villages near Mosul

Iraqi counter-terrorism forces discover tunnels used by Islamic State as escape routes in Bartella and Bazwaia.
October 30, 2016 | 09:31 am GMT+7

District party chief’s mystery tunnel draws official scrutiny

The party committee of a central province has recommended that a district party chief stop building a tunnel he say he will use to store wine.
March 24, 2016 | 06:48 pm GMT+7
 
